2 Budgam women arrested for ‘criminal trespass, theft, rioting’: Police

Family members say no policewomen were present at time of arrest

Budgam: Relatives of two women from Branwar village in Budgam district have alleged that the duo was arrested by male police from the local police station after an argument over land, “without any women cops present, as mandated by law”.

Police, however, have called it a case of “criminal trespass, theft and rioting”, and maintained that “due process of law” was followed.

The two arrested women, now shifted to Women’s Police Station, Rambagh, in Srinagar, were arrested from Branwar village by policemen from Police Station Chadoora on Tuesday afternoon, as per Fayaz Ahmad, the son of one of them.

As per Fayaz, an argument took place on Tuesday between his mother, along with her sister-in-law, and her elder sister, after which the latter side called the police.

He said the visiting police team “did not have any lady constable accompanying them” and the male police took away the duo and lodged them at Police Station Chadoora.

As per an official at Police Station Chadoora, the duo was arrested under “due process of law” for theft. He said the duo had stolen walnuts from trees standing in the rival side’s fields, whose possession rights had been granted to the other side by court.

The duo however did not recognise the court’s decision and stole the fruit, for which they were arrested, he said.

SSP Budgam Amod Ashok Nagpure refuted allegations that the duo was arrested without women police in presence.

He said that “proper procedure has been followed and they have been arrested in accordance with an FIR and lodged in presence of a female official at Women’s Police Station”.

The SSP said that it was a case of “criminal trespass, theft and rioting” registered under Sections 147, 447 and 379 of the IPC under FIR number 158 of 2020.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print