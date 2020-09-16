Mother, two daughters amoung four injured by stray dogs in Sopore

BARAMULLA: Four people including a mother and her two daughters were injured by stray dogs in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday evening.
Reports said that a group of stray dogs carried out attacks in Botango village in outskirts of Sopore town and attacked several people including a mother and her two minor daughters. Later people chased the dogs and shifted the injured people to nearby heath centres for treatment.
A dog was also killed by the angry people while others escaped from the area.
The injured people were identified as Posha Begam wife of Fayaz Ahmad, her daughter’s Arfat and Khushboo Jan, while another lady identified as Haseena wife of Mushtaq Ahmad, all residents of Botango Sopore.
The people in the area are up in arms against the administration who according to them have failed to curb the population of stray dogs in the area.
