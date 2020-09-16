HM module busted in Ganderbal, three arrested: Police

Ganderbal: Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) module by arresting three militant associates in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
A police official said that the three were in close contact with Pakistan based militant Kashmiri Fayaz Khan a resident of Chanhar Gutlibagh.
Ganderbal Police in a press release said that the, On a reliable information that a module comprising of three youth namely Arshid Ahmad Khan son of Mohd Altaf Khan a resident of Wayil Wuder Gutlibagh, Majid Rasool Rather son of Gh Rasool Rather resident of Beehama Ganderbal and Mohammad Asif Najar son of Abdul Razaq Najar resident of Beehama Ganderbal have come in contact with Pak based terrorist Kashmiri Fayaz Khan resident of Chanhar Gutlibagh who has tasked them to take up terrorist activities in the area, operation was launched by joint team PS Ganderbal, PC Ganderbal and 5RR during the intervening night of 14/15 September and all three local youth arrested and incriminating electronic gadgets recovered, During sustained questioning the trio disclosed about possession of 3 handgrenades which were eventually recovered on their instance.The module was instructed by their Pak handler to join militancy and undertake attacks on security forces in the area.
in this backdrop case FIR no. 199 of 2020 U/S 13,18 UAPA 1967 stands registered in PS Ganderbal.