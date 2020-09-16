Function held in Srinagar

Srinagar: As part of the Centenary Celebrations of The Institution of Engineers (India), a function was held on the occasion of 53rd Engineers Day at The Institution of Engineers (India), Jammu & Kashmir State Centre, Church Lane, Sonwarbagh Srinagar.
The function started with the hoisting of the official flag of IEI & garlanding the portrait of Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya by Er. Aamir Ali, Chairman, J&K State Centre.
Engineers Day is celebrated in India on 15th of September every year since 1967 to mark the birthday of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya who was conferred Bharat Ratna in the year 1955.
A Central webinar was organized by IEI Headquarters from Uttarakhand State Centre & was relayed throughout the country.
The Central function was presided over by Shri Narendra Singh, President, IEI. The function at J&K State Centre Srinagar was attended by Engineers, Corporate Members, Executive Committee Members & Students, maintaining proper SOP’s and physical distancing. Majority of the members joined the proceedings online.
Srinagar: As part of the Centenary Celebrations of The Institution of Engineers (India), a function was held on the occasion of 53rd Engineers Day at The Institution of Engineers (India), Jammu & Kashmir State Centre, Church Lane, Sonwarbagh Srinagar.