Drug peddler held along with 72 kg contraband in central Kashmir’s Chadoora

Budgam: Police in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered 72 kg contraband from his possession on Tuesday.

The drug peddler identified as Younis Jabbar son of Mohammad Jabbar, a resident of Kuzwera village of the district, was intercepted by a team of cops led by SHO Police Station Chadoora at Rupara Kathair Gund crossing while he was travelling in a vehicle bearing registration number JK04C 6621, a Police statement said.

It said that 72 kg of fukki concealed in 7 bags were recovered from the vehicle after which Younis was arrested and shifted to Police Station Chadoora.

As per police, preliminary investigation reveals that the accused was supplying drugs among the youth of the Chadoora area.

An FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Chadoora and investigation has been taken up in this regard.

