COVID-19: BGSBU decides to do away with this year’s entrance test, to make admissions on basis of academic merit

Srinagar: Administration at the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri has decided to do away with this year’s entrance test and rather make admissions to various undergraduate, postgraduate, Engineering and diploma courses on the basis of academic merit in the last qualifying examination in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
A statement by the varsity spokesperson said that admissions to UG/PG/ B.Tech. / Lateral Entry to B.Tech. / Diploma Engineering / Lateral Entry to Diploma Engineering and other Diploma Programmes will be done on the basis of the marks obtained in the last qualifying examination.l and that there will be no separate entrance test in view of the pandemic.
