Budgam police seizes 300 litres of subsidized kerosene oil, accused arrested

SRINAGAR: Police in Breewah seized 300 litres of subsidized kerosene oil and arrested the accused.
On specific information about illegal trade of subsidized kerosene oil the police intercepted an Alto-800 bearing registered No. JKO1J-7518 near Sonapah, Breewah with one person on board.He has been identified as Ghulam Mohammad Wani resident of Panchagund Breewah. During checking, eight cans of Kersosene oil (around 300 litres) were recovered from his possession. The accused has been arrested and shifted to a police station where he remains in custody.
Case FIR No. 234/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered at P/S Breewah and investigation has been initiated.
Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused was involved in illegal trade of subsidized kerosene oil.
Source of procurement of subsidized Kerosene oil is also being investigated and the individuals involved in facilitating black marketing shall also be dealt as per law.
