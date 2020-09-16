Army soldier injured as militants escape in burst of gunfire

Anantnag: An army soldier was injured in initial firing at an encounter with militants here in Kakapora area of Pulwama district on Tuesday. The militants managed to escape from the site and the operation had to be called off later.
The army soldier was immediately evacuated to hospital and is said to be stable. “He had some splinter injuries and is recovering well,” an army source told Kashmir Reader.
The operation was initiated by a joint team of government forces in Marwal area of Kakapora at about 5:00 AM Tuesday morning, following specific inputs regarding presence of militants in the area.
“The militants, holed up in a residential house, opened indiscriminate fire as soon as the cordon was laid and managed to escape the area,” a senior police official from the area said.
He said that the area was properly combed following the initial burst of fire and only after it was established that the militants had managed to flee, “the operation was called off.”