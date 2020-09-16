Alleged ‘OGW’ dies mysteriously after ‘managing to escape’ from police custody in Baramulla

Srinagar: A youth in his twenties in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district claimed by police to be an “over ground worker” of an unspecified militant organisation has died under mysterious circumstances after he “managed to escape” from police custody on Tuesday night.

The deceased, Irfan Ahmad Dar, son of Mohammad Akbar Dar, a resident of Sidiq Colony, Sopore in the north Kashmir district, was arrested late at night on Tuesday along with two Chinese hand grenades, police said in a statement claiming Irfan worked as an “OGW”.

Police however did not specify the particular militant organisation Irfan worked for.

While cases under relevant sections of law were registered against Irfan, the police statement said that he was taken to Chairdaji area of Tujjar Sharif to arrest another “OGW” upon his disclosure about it.

The statement said that on way to Chairdaji, Irfan “while taking advantage of darkness and terrain managed to escape” even as another case was lodged against him in Police Station Bomai.

Police said that Irfan’s dead body was found near a stone quarry in Tujjar Sharif “during search” by them.

The body was taken to the nearby PHC, wherefrom shifted to PCR Kashmir Hospital “for fulfilling medical and other legal formalities and final disposal”, police statement said adding ” further investigation is going on”.

