32 test positive in Uri village after visiting infected woman

Baramulla:” Thirty-two people including women and children tested positive for Covid-19 in Kholan village in Tehsil Boniyar, in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, after several villagers including relatives and friends visited an elderly woman in hospital who passed away due to Covid-19 recently.

Officials in the health department said that a woman was admitted to hospital two weeks ago and then scores of people visited the hospital and met with her. They said that after the women passed away on 6th of September, people including relatives and friends of the family visited her home while scores of people participated in her funeral prayers, without observing the guidelines issued by the health department.

Officials said that after receiving information that several people were sick in Kholan village, a team of the health department visited the village and conducted 92 tests, in which 32 people including children and women tested positive for Covid-19.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Boniyar Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Masoodi confirmed to Kashmir Reader that 32 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in the village. He said that among those who have tested positive, several had visited the infected woman in hospital and then her home after she died.

Dr Masoodi said that they are going to conduct more tests in the village.

Health officials said that they have informed the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla and hopefully the administration will declare the village as a red zone and will not allow anyone to go out of or into the village.

