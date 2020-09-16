19 deaths in a day from Covid-19, 588 new cases in Kashmir, 741 in Jammu

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 19 deaths due to Covid-19 and 1,329 new cases, 588 from Kashmir and 741 from Jammu.
According to officials, five deaths occurred in Kashmir and the rest in Jammu division.
Of the new cases, 69 were recent travellers, 16 of them from Kashmir and 53 from Jammu.
Jammu district reported 254 new cases, Kishtwar 45, Reasi 15, Kathua 62, Udhampur 51, Samba 31, Rajouri 105, Poonch 38 and Doda 114.
In Kashmir, Srinagar reported 148 new cases, Budgam 127, Ganderbal 59, Anantnag 57, Bandipora 38, Kupwara 43, Baramulla 20, Pulwama 70, Kulgam 15, and Shopian 11.
Of the 914 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 740 are residents of Kashmir and 174 of residents of Jammu division. Srinagar district with 255 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (114), Budgam (73), Pulwama (62), Anantnag (54), Kupwara (58), Kulgam (40), Shopian (29), Bandipora (29) and Ganderbal (26).
In Jammu division, Jammu district with 99 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (18), six in Poonch, 13 in Kathua, six in Udhampur, Reasi ( three), eight in Samba,Doda (15), and three in Kishtwar, three in Ramban.