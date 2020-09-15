Trucker arrested with 42 kg poppy in Udhampur

Jammu: Police on Tuesday arrested a truck driver and seized 42 kilogram of poppy from his possession in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

A police team stopped a Punjab-bound truck coming from Kashmir during a routine checking at the Jakhani area on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. During the Search, 42 kg of poppy was found in it, they said

The truck driver, identified as Darshan Singh of the Fatehgarh area of Punjab, was arrested, police said, adding a case was registered in this regard.

