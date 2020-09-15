NC MPs push for discussion on Kashmir situation in Parliament

Srinagar: Three National Conference leaders and Members of Parliament on Monday sought discussion on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the Parliament in the ongoing session in the wake of “unilateral, unconstitutional and undemocratic rescinding of Articles 370 and 35A”.

The three MPs comprising Dr Farooq Abdullah, Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi said the abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading the state into union territories triggered an unprecedented situation in the entire region.

“The measures taken by GoI besides giving a lie to the sovereign commitments of the country to the people of J&K have pushed the entire region into a precarious situation,” said the trio in a statement.

They said since August last year the Line of Control and Line of Actual Control are witnessing surge in violence and skirmishes almost on a daily basis.

“There has been no thaw in violence related incidents inside J&K as well and the situation is nowhere near to what was promised while abrogating the state’s constitutional. So far the situation in the entire region has brought to front our valid apprehensions, the promised development, creation of jobs is still not perceptible on ground,” they added.

Instead, they noted that industries, handicrafts, tourism, and other vital sectors of the region are reeling under huge losses.

“The gags and curbs on the internet continue to hamper student’s access to the digital world,” the trio said.

According to them, hundreds of people are languishing in jails far away from their homes and that the much touted peace was nowhere in sight.

“The matter is of urgent nature and calls for immediate discussion,” the MPs demanded.

