Militant associate arrested in Handwara, says police

Handwara: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a militant associate in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Police said in a statement that based on a specific information regarding the movement of militant associates in Kralgund area, cordon and search operation was launched by Handwara Police along with 32 RR and 92 CRPF in village Nehama Kralgund.

During searches, one militant associate identified as Shahid Hassain Dar son of Ghulam Hassan Dar, a resident of Nehama Kralgund, was arrested.

As per police, “incriminating” materials including arms and ammunitions were recovered from his possession.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Kralgundand and investigation has been taken up, the statements reads.(GNS)

