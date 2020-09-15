Covid claims 17 more lives in J&K

1,229 new cases, 392 in Kashmir, 837 in Jammu, with 392 in Jammu district alone

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 17 deaths due to Covid-19 and 1,229 new cases, 392 from Kashmir and 837 from Jammu.

According to officials, eight deaths occurred in Kashmir and the rest in Jammu division.

Of the new cases, 84 were recent travellers. Sixteen of them are from Kashmir and 68 from Jammu.

Jammu district reported 392 new cases, Kishtwar 26, Reasi 29, Kathua 27, Udhampur 54, Samba 38, Rajouri 87, Poonch 57 and Doda 113.

In Kashmir, Srinagar reported 119 new cases, Budgam 78, Ganderbal 43, Anantnag 24, Bandipora 45, Kupwara 17, Baramulla 16, Pulwama 40, Kulgam 17, and Shopian eight.

Of the 895 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 735 are of residents of Kashmir and 160 of residents of Jammu division. Srinagar district with 252 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (113), Budgam (73), Pulwama (62), Anantnag (54), Kupwara (57), Kulgam (40), Shopian (29), Bandipora (29) and Ganderbal (26).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 92 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (18), six in Poonch, 12 in Kathua, four in Udhampur, Reasi ( three), eight in Samba,Doda (13), and three in Kishtwar, one in Ramban.

