3 Hizb associates held in Ganderbal: Police

Ganderbal: Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) module by arresting three militant associates in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

A police official said that the three were in close contact with Pakistan based militant Kashmiri Fayaz Khan a resident of Chanhar Gutlibagh.

Ganderbal Police in a press release said that the, on a reliable information that a module comprising of three youth namely Arshid Ahmad Khan son of Mohammad Altaf Khan a resident of Wayil Wuder Gutlibagh, Majid Rasool Rather son of Ghulam Rasool Rather resident of Beehama Ganderbal and Mohammad Asif Najar son of Abdul Razaq Najar resident of Beehama Ganderbal have come in contact with Pakistan based militant Kashmiri Fayaz Khan resident of Chanhar Gutlibagh who has tasked them to take up militant activities in the area.

Later, a joint team of police, PC Ganderbal and 5RR during the intervening night of 14/15 September arrestef all three local youth from whose possession “incriminating” electronic gadgets were recovered. During sustained questioning the trio disclosed about possession of 3 Hand grenades which were eventually recovered on their instance, police said.

It said the module was instructed by their Pakistan handler to join militancy and undertake attacks on security forces in the area.

A case under UAPA stands registered in PS Ganderbal.

SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal while deliberating on the module said that “gullible” youth of valley are being “pushed to terrorism by terrorist operatives across the border through various social media platforms and parents remain unaware about such activities of their wards”.

Poswal said that police is taking all steps to identify and counsel such “vulnerable” youth.

He urged parents to prevent their wards from joining militancy.

