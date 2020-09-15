2 Al Badr associates held along with Rs 6 lakh in Pulwama: Police

Awantipora: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two Al Badr militant associates and recovered Rs 6 lakh from their possession in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The duo identified as Rayees-ul-Hassan, a resident of Gadikhal Awantipora and Mushtaq Ahmad Mir of Dadsara Awantipora, were intercepted by forces at Ladhoo crossing early this morning while they were traveling on a scooty from Shopian to Khrew, a police statement said.

Indian currency worth Rs 6 lakh meant to fund militants and the scooty bearing number JK01AC 4035 used to ferry them has also been seized, police said.

Besides, a case under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities Act has been registered in Police Station Khrew while investigation is going on.

