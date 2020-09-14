Unidentified man seriously injured after hit by ‘unknown’ vehicle in south Kashmir’s Pampore

PAMPORE: A middle-aged man was seriously injured on Monday morning after hit by a vehicle in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
A police official told Kashmir Reader that the man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was hit by an unknown vehicle near Spice Park in Dusoo area of Pampore.
He said that a team headed by SHO Pampore Manzoor Ahmad reached the spot and shifted the man to SMHS Hospital Srinagar.
A case has been registered in this regard mad investigation has been started, the official added.
