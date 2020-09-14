Covid curve continues to move up, 1,686 test positive

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 14 deaths due to Covid-19 and saw 1,686 new cases.
According to officials, six deaths occurred in Kashmir and the rest in Jammu division.
In the meantime, Covid curve continues as more than 1,686 people were recorded division. They include 116 travellers, 37 in Kashmir and 79 in Jammu.
Jammu district reported 405 new cases, Kishtwar 45, Reasi 18, Kathua 48, Udhampur 56, Samba 29, Rajouri 70, Poonch 79 and Doda 94.
In Kashmir, Srinagar reported 185 new cases, Budgam 154, Ganderbal 78, Anantnag 47, Bandipora 128, Kupwara 62, Baramulla 79, Pulwama 44, Kulgam 22, and Shopian eight.
Of the 878 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 727 are of residents of Kashmir and 151 of residents of Jammu division. Srinagar district with 251 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (113), Budgam (71), Pulwama (60), Anantnag (54), Kupwara (56), Kulgam (40), Shopian (29), Bandipora (28) and Ganderbal (25).
In Jammu division, Jammu district with 88 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (18), six in Poonch, 12 in Kathua, four in Udhampur, Reasi ( three), eight in Samba,Doda nine, and two in Kishtwar, one in Ramban.
