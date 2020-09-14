COVID-19 cases soar in Jammu, division reports 837 of 1229 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 1229 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 55325.
As per the government’s media bulletin, 392 cases were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 837 infections out of which Jammu district alone reported 392 cases.
As per the data, there are 18049 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 36381 patients have recovered from the disease.
