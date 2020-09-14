Army man’s brother goes missing in Pulwama, family appeals him to return

Pulwama: Family members of a youth who went missing last week in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, on Monday appealed him to return back.

A first semester student of GDC Pulwama, Junaid Rashid Wani, 20, son of Abdul Rashid Wani, a resident of Tumluhal Village in Lassipora area of Pulwama district went missing seven days ago, according to his family.

His father said that they were preparing for the engagement of their other son, an army soldier when Junaid went missing all of a sudden after he went to fetch fodder for the family livestock.

“We tried to contact him but his phone came repeatedly off, after which we called all relatives and his friends but couldn’t find him,” he said.

The family later lodged a missing complaint at police station Lassipora on September 10.

Meanwhile, his parents and other family members appealed Junaid to return home while also appealing militant organisations to send him back if he is with them.

A senior police officer while confirming the development, said that all angles are being checked and efforts are on to trace him and bring him back.

Pertinently, brother of another army man namely Yasir Ahmed Wani son of Abdul Rahman Wani from Wangund area of Dooru also went missing a few days ago, who later announced his joining militant ranks through an unverified audio. (KNO)

