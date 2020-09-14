Amid social distancing, precautions, NEET exams held in Valley

SRINAGAR: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, over 18,000 aspirants in Kashmir appeared for this year’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the competitive examination for medical courses.
The examination was held amid strict protocol for stopping spread of the infection inside the examination centres.
The medical entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency across India every year was held at 57 centres in Srinagar district.
A total of 18,689 aspirants appeared in the test out of 20,137 students, who had enrolled for the test while 1448 candidates were absent, an official statement said.
Inside examination centres, strict COVID-19 protocol measures including social distancing and wearing of face masks was maintained. Many aspirants said it was altogether a different experience writing exams amid the Covid precautions such as social distance, masks and hand sanitizers.
“I carefully moved my hands throughout the test even after applying hand sanitizer,” said an aspirant.
Hand sanitizers were kept available in bulk by the district administration Srinagar at the examination centres as a precautionary measure.
The administration had also deputed over 40 executive magistrates and nodal officers for the smooth conduct of the entrance test.
At Kashmir University, a total of 1,115 aspirants out of a total of 1200 appeared in the exams.
