HM Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for complete medical check up

New Delhi, Sept 13 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has been admitted to AIIMS here for 1-2 days for a complete medical check up before the Parliament session begins, hospital authorities said on Sunday.
The 55-year-old minister was admitted to the hospital at 11 pm on Saturday.
Shah was earlier admitted to the AIIMS here on August 18 for post-COVID care and discharged on August 31 following recovery, hospital authorities had said.
“As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for complete medical check up before Parliament session for 1-2 days,” AIIMS said in a statement.
The Monsoon session of Parliament begins on Monday.
On August 2,Shah had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease.
New Delhi, Sept 13 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has been admitted to AIIMS here for 1-2 days for a complete medical check up before the Parliament session begins, hospital authorities said on Sunday.