GWC M A Road students hold protest, seek fee concessions

SRINAGAR: Students studying in the 3rd semester at Government Women College M.A Road on Saturday held a protest demonstration here in Srinagar demanding the college authorities to provide concession in the fee of the college.

The Girls students from Government Women College assembled here in a press enclave and chanted the slogans “we want justice” and “we want concession of the component fee.

Sabreen Hakroo, one of the protesting students said the college has recently issued the notification for the students to deposit the component fee Rs 4,500 in the college. Due to the pandemic situation our parents are not in this position they can afford this amount of money in this pandemic situation.

“We have already deposited admission as well as examination fee in the college. The income of our families has been affected due to the pandemic situation, how it is possible for the students to pay this amount of money in this situation,” She said.

Khalida Rashid, another protesting student from 3rd Semester said that our parents did not have any single amount of money since the March after the lockdown was imposed across the Kashmir valley. We are demanding the college authorities to provide the concession of the component fee and extend the last date, so that students can deposit this fee with proper concession.

“The college authorities should must think about the students which are coming under the category of the below Poverty line (BPL),” she said

“The government should take necessary steps to wavier the component fee of all the students which are belonging to poor families and should provide the proper concession to the other students,” said Sheezan Shafi from women college MA Road student

The protesting girl’s students requested the higher authorities of the college to look into the matter and provide the concession in the college component fee.

