CRPF man shoots dead wife, leaves sister-in-law seriously injured, kills self in Jammu

Jammu: A CRPF official posted in Jammu region killed his wife, himself and left his sister-in-law seriously wounded after he entered into a verbal dual with his family early morning on Sunday, officials said.

The CRPF official identified as CT/GD Madan Singh Chib, who was attached with Sector Headquarters, entered into an argument with his wife and sister-in-law over some issue after which he fired at his wife and sister-in law and later shot himself dead as well.

His wife died on the spot while his sister-in-law sustained injuries and was hospitalized, a CRPF official posted with Sector Headquarters Jammu said.

He said that in the incident Chib and his wife died on the spot and his sister-in-law sustained injuries who has been shifted to hospital for treatment and is serious. An eight-year-old daughter of the CRPF man was also present on the occasion, but she is safe, the CRPF official added.

He said that an inquiry has been ordered to find out actual reason that prompted the CRPF man to open fire at his family members and himself. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print