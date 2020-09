Srinagar: A paramilitary BSF personnel was injured in a bear attack during duty in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said on Sunday.

They said that the trooper Rajender Singh Rawat was attacked by the wild animal last night and he was shifted to Sub District hospital for treatment.

A police official confirmed the incident and said that the condition of the trooper was stable. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print