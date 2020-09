Connect on Linked in

Bandipora: An Army soldier was critically injured on Sunday afternoon when his service rifle went off accidentally in Paribal area of north kashmir’s Bandipora district.

An official identified the injured soldier as Hambir Kumar of 27 RR, posted at Paribal camp.

Kumar was rushed to 92 base hospital in Srinagar for advanced treatment. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print