Virtual classes no match for actual schooling

The first and foremost difficulty in online classes is that not every student has a mobile phone or a tab. In other words, they simply cannot afford such education.

Second, internet connectivity here is not such that the desired objectives can be achieved. It takes a day on 2G speed what takes only an hour on 4G. In addition, internet here in J&K is most unreliable. As per a recent study, most of the internet shutdowns in India have happened in J&K. This is the biggest problem that students face, as the internet is suspended for days on end, sometimes for months. For some students, the convenience of online courses can encourage poor study habits. Without a set class schedule, as students would have in a traditional course, the temptation to procrastinate may be stronger. With no in-person interactions with the instructor or with fellow students, it can be easy to forget assignments and deadlines unless the student keeps organised. Online courses often require just as much work as traditional classes, so putting off coursework can leave students struggling when important deadlines approach. This results in mental stress to a student.

Education in J&K has been hit really hard in recent times. In Kashmir Valley there have been only 21 working days in schools since August 5 last year. For several years before that, education was severely disrupted, be it by the floods in 2014, or the post Burhan Wani phase in 2016. And now Covid-19 is here, for god knows how long.

Online classes are a nightmare for primary students. It is the worst experience for them. The lack of face-to-face interaction has affected their comprehension. They sometimes don’t even know what they are writing, yet they are compelled to do so in order to complete the syllabus. It is also a burden their teachers have to bear, without complaining.

Challenge for Teachers

Online classes are no less a challenge for the teachers themselves. It is not an easy job to compile material and prepare long video lectures and then post them, all without proper internet speed. Often they have to go through disruptions due to some technical issues like application malfunction, slow internet or no internet at all. The applications or software that are being used by teachers to deliver online classes are not fully safe. Even the administration itself has to provide guidelines for safe usage of some apps that have caused privacy issues.

Are Students Learning?

For children to really benefit from online classes, concentration and parental support is essential. Online teaching as well as online learning is an arduous task. Our children had been away from school for about 400 days, so they were already lagging behind when the online classes started. However, something is better than nothing. Parent cannot afford to put their child’s life at risk by sending them to school in this situation. It’s better that a child learns something at home. They still have a routine they need to follow and they have to respond to the queries asked of them. But there are still many parents who don’t have smartphones for their children and can’t afford them either. Their children are not able to avail the opportunity of learning online. They lag behind further, mostly children from backgrounds that anyway needed a head-start because of lack of resources.

Back to School

To conclude, it is necessary to understand the problem of deserving students who can do well if given suitable opportunities. What can we do for those students who cannot afford a smartphone but are willing to study? School authorities at their level may help these left-out students. Providing them with hard copies of material and arranging for them open air classes can prove effective. On humanitarian grounds, NGOs or the government can provide these students with smartphones. In these hard times if we cannot help each other, then when will we ever?

Students are eager to get back to school, to wear that uniform again which is lying untouched for a very long time now. Recently on social media a video of a kid went viral in which he was seen saying that he will do anything, follow SoPs , wear a mask & gloves, keep social distancing, only to join school again. The government should try to open schools with all safety measures in place. The schools are calling and the students are raring to go!

