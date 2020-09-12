Drowned Leh woman’s body found in Pak, to be handed over to Army today

Kupwara: Body of a woman from Leh in Ladakh was recovered by officials in Pakistan in an area opposite to Karnah sector along the Line of Control in frontier district Kupwara.
The woman, who has been identified as Khair-un-Nissa daughter of Mohammad Ibrahim of Turtuk Leh, had drowned near her residence on August 26 as per the officials. She was identified through pictures shared by the Pakistani officials to concerned quarters here, they added.
The deceased would be handed over by the Pakistan army to their Indian counterparts along the Karnah sector, the officials added.
A police officer said that the body is being handed over to army by Pakistani rangers near Karnah today itself. (GNS)