Two Shopian villages become fertile ground for cannabis

Shopian: Cannabis grown on more than a thousand kanals of land in two villages of Shopian district has been recently destroyed by officials of the revenue and excise department here, but locals say much more needs to be done to curb this growing menace.

The banned crop was destroyed in phases at Melhura and Wachi villages, both situated some 19 kilometers from district headquarters. The last clearing drive was carried out there on the 9th of this month.

Melhura village, according to officials of revenue and excise department, is the only village in district Shopian where cannabis is being cultivated in orchards and on maize and rice fields, while in Wachi village it is being grown on some kanals of waste land.

Officials said that cultivators grow cannabis in maize fields and apple orchards to hide the plants.

A senior revenue official posted in Zainpora Tehsil office said that the soil in the said area is not so fertile to grow apples, but despite that people have grown apple trees only to hide cannabis from getting noticed.

“We destroyed cannabis on 1028 kanals (51.4 hectares) of land and this has been a routine for many years. In Shopian, cannabis is grown only in Melhura village and on a few kanals in Wachi as well,” said Fida Muhammad Bhat, Tehsildar Zainpora.

A youth who lives a few kilometers from Wachi and has been admitted at the psychiatric diseases hospital in Srinagar told Kashmir Reader that he after smoking weed was addicted to heroin.

“I spent many lakhs on drugs and when I felt that I wouldn’t survive without drugs, I informed my family about what had happened to me. I was admitted to the psychiatric hospital where I am being treated and getting counselling,” he told Kashmir Reader a few days ago.

Locals see it as a shame for the area and ask why the authorities are not serious about eradicating this menace.

“People who cultivate bung (as cannabis is locally called) are getting more than four times the returns than those who have orchards. If the government seriously want this bung out, they should implement strict laws against the cultivators and those who are involved in its illegal trade,” said Arshid Ahmad, a local social activist.

Another local alleged that officials are hand in glove with the cultivators. “Such massive cultivation isn’t possible without official involvement. It is just one village and not such a big deal to contain it,” said Jahangir Ahmad.

An official of the revenue department said the same. “I, too, feel there is some official negligence in dealing with this menace,” he said, wishing not to be named.

Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Choudhary Muhammad Yasin, didn’t respond to calls from this reporter for his comments on this issue.

