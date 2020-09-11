Project to improve drainage in Srinagar mired in local disputes

Srinagar: A World Bank-funded project to solve Srinagar’s water-logging problems due to rainwater has run into local disputes, which have halted work and even dragged the municipality to court.

The project, aimed at revamping the drainage capacity of the city, involves upgrading 49 of the 85 dewatering stations that drain out water from the city streets.

“But work in nearly 17 (stations) has been affected, 10 of which are in areas severely affected by water-logging,” said an engineer who is part of the project, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Work on upgrading the dewatering station in Bulbul Bag, which also caters to surrounding areas, is caught in a dispute. A local has taken the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to court for constructing the new station in front of his house. The SMC, in its response, has maintained that it is the best location for the station.

“In between this, the work has been halted many times. Now, while the work has resumed, the local has gone to the High Court, filing a case of contempt,” said an insider in the SMC, which is overseeing the Rs 310-crore project.

At the Alamgiri Bazar dewatering station, the locals are not allowing new construction, even though the existing pump cannot meet the required draining capacity. The engineer told Kashmir Reader that due to space issues and opposition from locals, the work has been halted.

At Pamposh Colony in Natipora, a transformer and power transmission wires have become an impediment. The SMC has written to the power department for relocation of the transformer and wires, but the work still remains undone.

Superintending Engineer Basharat Ahmad, who is in charge of the project, told Kashmir Reader that though work has been halted in some areas, it is likely to resume.

“The work has to be completed in a stipulated time. If not, the World Bank can withdraw its funding, and the problem will remain, and people will be affected,” he said.

