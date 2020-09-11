Police files case against Srinagar family for large gathering on wedding

Srinagar: Police have filed a case against a family in Srinagar for gathering a large number of people at a marriage ceremony in violation against prevailing Covid-19 SOP.
According to a police handout, the owner of the house Ghulam Nabi Bhat of Solina Payeen in Srinagar violated the orders of District Magistrate Srinagar and gathered a large number of invitees on Wednesday at his house, thereby endangering the lives of others.
“Sounds of some huge bangs were heard from the Solina Payeen area which created panic in the vicinity. People of the area called Police Station Shergarhi for curbing the nuisance in the area,” it said.
According to police, preliminary inquiry revealed that the blast-like sound in the area was due to the bursting of firecrackers at Bhat’s house.
Police said it filed a case (FIR No. 45/2020) under relevant sections of law and took up investigation into the matter.
Srinagar: Police have filed a case against a family in Srinagar for gathering a large number of people at a marriage ceremony in violation against prevailing Covid-19 SOP.