Doubts arise as Covid-19 cases plunge in Shopian

Anantnag: Amidst an alarming rise in the number of coronavirus positive cases across Kashmir valley, Shopian district has witnessed a steep dip in the numbers. This anomaly has led to concerns over the testing procedures in this south Kashmir district, officials told Kashmir Reader.

Since August 1, Shopian district has reported only 321 fresh cases of the virus, way lower than the increase in cases in other districts of the valley. The average increase in the ten districts of the valley has been more than a 1,000 cases per district during this time frame.

For comparison, the number of cases in Srinagar has swelled by over 4,500 and by more than 1,100 in Anantnag district since August 1.

While people are generally happy about the fact, officials in the Union Territory administration seem to be worried. Highly placed sources in the health department told Kashmir Reader that senior officials of Shopian health administration were rebuked over such low number of cases in the district.

“We were asked to explain our position and whether the tests were being conducted in a proper manner, according to the laid down procedure. The higher-ups, including the Divisional Commissioner, were not happy at the way things were going in the district,” the source told Kashmir Reader.

This meeting was recently conducted via video conference between health officials in Shopian and the senior officials in Srinagar.

Later, in a discussion between the lower-rung staff and the officials, questions were raised over the efficacy of the testing kits. “The concerns were, however, dismissed as the same kits were being supplied throughout the valley,” the source said.

The health officials in the district, however, have two things to vindicate them. One is the number of deaths caused due to the virus, during the last more than one month.

“Only 6 people have died here due to Covid-19 since August 3, which is way lower than any other place. If the testing was not done properly, we might have seen a spike in the number of deaths here,” the source in the health administration said.

Besides, Shopian’s neighbouring district Kulgam has also witnessed a dip in the number of new cases since last month and is also doing well on the death rate.

Kashmir Reader talked to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Shopian, Dr Ramesh Kumar, who acknowledged that concerns were raised over the testing procedures by senior officials.

“They wanted to know whether the testing was done properly here. They have been assured of the same,” the CMO told Kashmir Reader.

Kashmir Reader talked to the Divisional Commissioner, P K Pole, who asked this reporter to talk to the Deputy Commissioner.

Deputy Commissioner Shopin, Chaudhary Yasin, did not attend repeated calls.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print