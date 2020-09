Uri: A 35-year old woman died due to electrocution in Uri town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday morning.

Reports identified the deceased as Khalida Begum wife of Mohammad Ashraf Sheikh, a resident of main town Uri.

The woman received an electric shock after she came in contact with a live electric wire as some construction work was going on at her home, reports added.

Although Begum was immediately shifted to sub- district hospital Uri, the doctors declared her brought dead.(GNS)

