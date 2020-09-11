20-year-old Kupwara boy falls from tractor driven by his brother, dies

Kupwara: A 20-year-old youth was killed after he fell off from a tractor driven by his brother in Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The deceased identified as Mehraj Ahmed Mir, son of Samandar Mir of Potshai village of the frontier district, fell off from the trolley of the tractor driven by his brother near Gungbouk area a kilometer away from their residence, sources said.

Mehraj was shifted to Sub District Hospital Sogam where doctors declared him brought dead on the arrival.

A police officer confirmed the death and said that a case has been registered in connection with the incident. (GNS)

