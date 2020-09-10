Govt for rigorous household survey for Covid-19 control

SRINAGAR: The Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo on Wednesday called for rigorous home-to-home survey in all red zones of Jammu and Kashmir for effective containment of spread of Covid-19.

This was said by the FC while chairing a meeting of officers here at Civil Secretariat.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, Deputy Commissioners of all districts of UT, MD NHM, Director Health Kashmir , Director Health Jammu and concerned health officers also attended the meeting through Video Conferencing.

At the outset, Atal Dulloo was apprised on the district wise latest trend of positive cases, deaths, persons in home isolation, distribution of medicines, oximeters, coverage on AarogyaSetu app, referrals, containment zones, contact tracing and other strategies adopted for the containment of spread of coronavirus.

The FC stressed on revamping of red zone areas and strict parameters and access control on priority.

He directed all DCs to ensure increase in the Rapid Antigen testing, proper surveillance, counselling of patients, distribution of oximeters besides effective home to home survey is carried out in all districts for Covid-19 containment.

Atal Dulloo emphasized on rigorous contract tracing and effective surveillance of patients in home isolation besides rectifying of all gaps to prevent spread of the disease.

He instructed all DCs to ensure installation of Aarogya Setu app by all for easy identification of hot spots.

The FC stressed on establishment of full-fledged Call centers in all districts for prompt resolution of patient grievances.

Stressing on filling of vacancies under NHM, Atal Dulloo instructed DCs to ensure timely release of advertisement and completion of the recruitment process in all districts.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print