Corona scare at KU, tests sought for all staff

Srinagar: The Kashmir University (KU) has requested the health department to conduct rapid antigen tests of all its staffers after 14 non-teaching staff tested positive of the novel coronavirus. The request has been made in view of almost 200 applications received from staffers for a Covid-19 test.

Officials at the varsity said that rapid antigen tests were carried out on Saturday and Monday at Gandhi Bhavan in the varsity campus for KU staff. Both teaching and non-teaching staff were asked to report to undergo testing. However, the tests weren’t carried out on all the employees due to the lack of enough testing kits.

The officials said that the health department had provided the varsity with 300 testing kits, but due to the huge number of employees turning up for tests, more kits were provided and subsequently about 400 employees were able to get their tests done.

Out of these 400 tests, 14 employees among non-teaching staff turned out to be positive. Officials said that tests of contacts of eleven patients among them were conducted at the varsity on Monday. Tests of the contacts of the remaining three patients are yet to be done, they said, adding that the three of them have been asked to remain under strict quarantine and to get their contacts tested at some other facility.

Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, Registrar of KU, told Kashmir Reader that the university received about 200 applications from its employees for Covid testing. He said that the varsity has requested the health department to conduct another drive at the varsity in order to run tests on all the employees.

“We’ve requested the concerned authorities to carry out another rapid antigen testing drive in the varsity. Hopefully, it will be held soon,” Dr Nisar said.

Director of Health, J&K, Dr Samir Mattoo told Kashmir Reader that the testing kits have to be rationalised. “We cannot use a large number of testing kits at one place. Every institution needs to be covered. We are currently testing on a wider scale, and will continue to do so,” Dr Mattoo said.

However, he added, he will direct the authorities to conduct another drive at the university in the next few days.

This reporter tried to reach Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Srinagar to get his comments on this matter, but calls and messages went unanswered.

