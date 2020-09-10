Cases shoot through the roof, 1617 now in a day

17 deaths reported in 24 hours, 7 in Kashmir, 10 in Jammu

Srinagar: Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir swelled to 47,542 after 1,617 new cases were reported, the highest in a single day, so far, on Wednesday.

The death toll also rose to 832 as 17 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in the past 24 hours. The deceased included seven persons from Kashmir division and ten from Jammu division.

Of the new cases, 723 were from Kashmir and 894 from Jammu division. They include 67 travellers, 33 in Kashmir and 34 in Jammu.

Jammu district continued to witness a massive surge in cases as 583 more were detected positive in the past 24 hours. Among the other districts, Kishtwar reported nine cases, Reasi 28, Kathua 36, Udhampur 77, Samba 30, Rajouri 71, Poonch 11 and Doda 31.

In Kashmir, Srinagar reported 252 cases, Budgam 69, Ganderbal 38, Anantnag 69, Bandipora 75, Kupwara 51, Baramulla 85, Pulwama 37, Kulgam 16, and Shopian 23.

Of the 832 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 709 are of residents of Kashmir and 123 of residents of Jammu division. Srinagar district with 244 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (109), Budgam (66), Pulwama (60), Anantnag (53), Kupwara (56), Kulgam (40), Shopian (29), Bandipora (27) and Ganderbal (25).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 73 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (12), sixin Poonch, one in Kathua, four in Udhampur, five in Samba, and one each in Ramban and Kishtwar.

