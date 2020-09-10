2 CRPF soldiers wounded in grenade attack in Anantnag

Shopian: Two CRPF men were injured in a grenade blast at Lal Chowk area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
The incident, according to police, took place around 7 pm.
The injured soldiers were identified as constable Chander Pal and Head constable Suneel Kumar. The duo was referred to government medical college Anantnag for treatment where they were declared stable.
The incident, according to locals, created panic in the area and people were seen rushing to safety.
The area was cordoned off soon after the attack and manhunt was launched to nab the attackers.
Shopian: Two CRPF men were injured in a grenade blast at Lal Chowk area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.