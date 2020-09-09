Hizb militant associate held in Kupwara: Police

Kupwara: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a militant associate of the Hizbul Mujahideen in Kupwara district of North Kashmir.

The accused identified as Altaf Ahmed Bhat son of Ali Mohammad Bhat, a resident of Kanthpora, Sogam has “come in contact with Hizbul Mujahideen militants and is being lured to join their ranks,” a police official said.

The official said that the youth was absconding from his home to evade arrest. But “strenuous efforts were made with cooperation from his family and police was successful in tracing and apprehending him,” the police official said.

He said that during “sustained questioning”, it came to fore that he was in touch with recently killed Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Hyder through social media while the latter was motivating him to join their ranks.

The police official further said that the arrested was in possesion of grenade which was given to him to be lobbed at forces “as a test for joining militant ranks” adding that police and 47 RR recovered the grenade hidden by him, from a nearby nalla in presence of magistrate last night.

He said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered against the accused at Police Station Sogam while further investigation in the matter is on.(GNS)

