Duo held with arms and ammunition on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Srinagar: Two persons were arrested along with arms and ammunition including M4 US carbine and an AK rifle by joint forces near Jawahar tunnel in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district late last night, official sources said on Wednesday.

They said the joint forces intercepted a truck (JK22B-1737), coming from Samba district, near Jawahar Tunnel and recovered one AK 47 rifle with 2 magazines, one M4 US Carbine with 3 magazines, six Chinese pistols with 12 magazines.

The duo on board the truck identified as Bilal Ahmad son of Ghulam Muhammad Kuttey and Shahnwaz Ahmad Mir son of Zahoor Ahmad Mir, both residents of Shopian have been arrested and their interrogation is going on as per a police officer.

He said at least three more persons were detained on the lead of Kashmir police from Ramban district in connection with the incident. The police officer said the investigation into the incident is underway and further details would be shared later. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print