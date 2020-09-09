Covid spreading fast now: 1355 new cases, 14 deaths

Srinagar: For the second consecutive day in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, more than thirteen-hundred people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The total number of infected persons detected in the region has now gone above the 45k mark.

The death toll rose to 815 as more than 14 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday. The deceased include six persons from Kashmir division and eight from Jammu division.

On Tuesday, J&K recorded 1,355 positive cases. Of them, 570 were reported positive from Kashmir and 785 from Jammu division.

The new patients include 79 travellers, 17 in Kashmir and 62 in Jammu.

Jammu district continued to witness a surge in cases as 483 cases were recorded in past 24 hours. Among the other districts, Kishtwar reported 35 cases, Reasi 17, Kathua 31, Udhampur 59, Samba 20, Rajouri 55, Poonch 43 and Doda 35.

In Kashmir, Srinagar reported 210 cases, Budgam 94, Ganderbal 45, Anantnag 44, Bandipora 32, Kupwara 53, Baramulla 35, Pulwama 31, Kulgam 10, and Shopian 16.

So far, 815 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 702 in Kashmir and 113 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 242 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (107), Budgam (66), Pulwama (60), Anantnag (52), Kupwara (55), Kulgam (40), Shopian (29), Bandipora (26) and Ganderbal (25).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 68 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (ten), six in Poonch, ten in Kathua, four in Udhampur, five in Samba, and one each in Ramban and Kishtwar districts.

