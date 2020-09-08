Piaggio India launches elegant and sporty, special edition Vespa Racing Sixties

SRINAGAR: Piaggio India Monday launched the classic and aesthetically appealing, special edition Vespa Racing Sixties in 125and 150 CC in India. The iconic and timeless Vespa compliments the bold simplicity and exclusivity sported by the racing vehicles of1960s, a remarkable era fuelled by its core spirit of speed and winning.

he new Vespa special series, have been based on the technologically advanced Vespa SXL 150 BS6 and SXL 125 BS6. The “Racing Sixties” edition was unveiled at Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida at the beginning of the year.

Vespa Racing Sixties enhances the iconic stature associated with brand Vespa and subtly combines the freedom of expression reflected through various aesthetic choices. It offers differentiation to riders by creating an aesthetic nostalgia by positioning the elements of the bygone era with the modern times for a dynamic, fresh and modern look. The classic and rich sporty appeal of the Racing Sixties is complemented with the colour theme of 1960s racing machines – red graphics with a tinge of gold on pristine white body colour and golden 5 spoke Petal alloy wheels.The clean graphic lines enhance the sides and the front tie while the highlighted matte black finish of surrounding elements including the rear-view mirrors, grab handle and footrests, the front and rear light applique and the Muffler cover create a unique contrast appeal.

Inspiration for the Vespa Racing Sixties series comes from the gentlemen riders races of the 60s, a world in which art of expressing has been extended as far as the vehicle customisation arena. Riders of that era were fuelled by a great spirit of independence and autonomy, determinedly choosing their team, the races in which to compete, and even the aesthetics of their vehicle, particularly in terms of its colours, graphics and materials, which had a fundamental role back then. Colours and graphics would often reflect a sense of belonging to one’s country of origin, graphic details and colour schemes selected to ensure one’s private team had a distinctive and easily recognisable look, a visual tribute to the brands that chose to support sports teams on the road to victory.

The style choices adopted for the Vespa Racing Sixties special series echo the feats of legendary sports personalities, conjuring up memories of legendary circuits such as the Monaco or Monza Grand Prix tracks, or historic championships like the Targa Florio. Nostalgia is kept to a minimum though for riding the spirit of the time, as only Vespa knows how.

