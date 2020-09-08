Former NC legislator dies of COVID-19

Jammu: Senior National Conference leader and former legislator Thakur Rachpal Singh died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Monday, officials said.

The 69-year-old Singh is survived by wife, son and two daughters, a party leader said.

Singh, a resident of Sialsui village of Kalakote in Rajouri district, was admitted to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality hospital at Kakriyal in Reasi on September 5 after testing positive for the infection, the officials said.

An official at the hospital said the National Conference leader was suffering from fever, cough and also complained of breathlessness.

He breathed his last after suffering a massive heart attack in the early hours of Monday, he said.

The officials said the cremation will be held later in the day as per COVID-19 protocol and no gathering would be allowed at the cremation ground.

Singh had won assembly elections twice on National Conference ticket from his home constituency Kalakote in 2002 and 2008 but lost the election to his BJP rival Abdul Ghani Kohli in the 2014 assembly polls.

In a tweet, National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said, Early this morning I lost my senior colleague and former MLA of Kalakote Rajouri Rachpal Singh to COVID-19. Only yesterday I spoke to him to wish him well. He was on oxygen support but in good spirits. Less than 24 hours later he is no more. My prayers are with his family”.

Earlier on August 27, senior Congress leader and former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Chuni Lal (87) died of the virus in Kathua district. PTI

