Elections for SMC Mayor postponed till December

Srinagar: The government on Monday further postponed the election for Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) till December in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The coveted post is vacant after a no-confidence motion was passed against former Mayor Junaid Mattu on June 16.
On Monday, an order issued by Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Housing Development Department, Hirdesh Kumar said that the Commissioner SMC had informed the government that the election to be held within the stipulated date of September 15, as mandated by Section 36 of the J&K Municipal Corporation Act, 2000, was not possible as the authorities had notified 96 zones in Srinagar district as ‘micro-containment zones’ in view of Covid-19 pandemic and prohibited any movement of people in the said zones from where a large number of corporators come.
Accordingly, the time limit for conducting election for the post of Mayor SMC has been extended for six months from the date the post fell vacant (June 16) as provided by sub-section 2 of Section 36 of the J&K Municipal Corporation Act.
A separate order issued by Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department also gave sanction to the relevant changes in the J&K Municipal Corporation Act 2000.
