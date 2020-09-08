Div Com reviews progress on developmental projects at Hazratbal, Mukhdoom Sahib Shrines

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today chaired a meeting of concerned officers to take stock of pace and progress of all ongoing developmental works at Hazratbal and Mukhdoom Sahib shrines.

The meeting among others was attended by MD JKPCC, CEO Waqf Board, MD Cable Car Corporation, GM SICOP, SP Headquarter, DD Tourism, DD F&EM, SE R&B, SE PDD, JC SMC, Secretary Waqf Board, SDPO and other concerned.

During the meeting, the Div Com stressed on the speedy completion of all ongoing developmental works at Hazratbal Shrine.

The Div Com emphasized upon the concern to ensure timely construction of inner approach road, shifting of public utilities including electric poles and transformers to identified spots, landscaping, renovation, marble, illumination and other related works.

He directed the Tourism department to submit a layout project of DPR submitted under the PRASAD scheme.

At the outset, the Div Com directed SICOP to ensure completion of remaining developmental work on Entrance Courtyard, Eidgah and Shehskhan within 40 daytime periods.

JKPCC was instructed to ensure work completion on Wuzoo Khana and Pre, Fab Shopping Kiosks by November – ending.

During the meeting, the Div Com emphasized on concern to expedite the work process on multi storied ramp based parking and remove all illegal encroachments on the waqf land.

He called for proper mapping of residential houses on waqf land and instructed Waqf authorities to identify alternate land for their shifting from the Hazratbal Shrine.

The concerned were given direction to ensure installation of signages/ stone signages before September- ending.

He instructed DPR for the one story construction on an already existing school building for shifting of police Coy from its existing place.

The Div Com further directed concerned to expedite construction work on boundary walls, police pickets and installation of CCTV cameras at all required spots.

He also sought a report of fire service audit of the shrine to be submitted to his office by the concerned.

Meanwhile, reviewing developmental issues of Mukhdoom Sahib shrine, the Div Com stressed on work completion of wazoo khana in a one month period and washrooms by November-20.

He also instructed concerned to explore possibilities on separate alignment for cable car services for tourists and pilgrims besides asked concerned to explore possibilities for the concrete covering of stairs from Kathi Darwaza.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print