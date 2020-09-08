Director Agriculture kick started sale of vegetable seedlings

Srinagar: Agriculture Department organized sale of hybrid variety of seedlings of Cabbage and Cauliflower Knol Khol, G.M.Dari Saag at Kitchen Garden Lalmandi today.

The sale witnessed the tremendous enthusiasm of the people and heavy rush, not only from Srinagar but also from far-flung areas of the valley. During the distribution function necessary guidelines issued by various organizations regarding Covid-19 (Social Distancing) were followed in letter and spirit. It is expected that more than 2 lakh hybrid seedlings of different types will be distributed among the growers.

On this occasion Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi said that keeping the huge economic potential of vegetable seedlings productions in view, he advised the famers and unemployed youths to practice seedling production in their fields which is very profitable venture for their socio economic transformation for which the department will provide all technical guidance and support .

He said the main aim of distribution of seedlings is to promote Kitchen Garden activities in both urban and rural areas.

While interacting with the growers, the Director said that the Department is committed to promote Kitchen Garden Scheme and provide quality vegetable Seedlings which could create surplus vegetables besides fulfilling domestic requirements to export the remaining quantity to the National market.

Later Director inspected the ongoing works on newly erected pre- fabricated office structure being laid at Kitchen Garden Lalmandi.

Director was accompanied by Joint Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary M. Iqbal, Seed Production Officer Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Incharge Kitchen Garden Altaf Ahmad Bhat and other senior officers of the department.

