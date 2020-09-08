ANC seeks FIR against BJP functionaries for dubbing Gupkar Declaration participants ‘anti-nationals’

Srinagar: J&K Awami National Conference (ANC) on Monday sought initiation of criminal proceedings against top BJP functionaries for charging the participants of Gupkar Declaration as “anti-nationals, pro-Pakistani and pro-secessionist” during their working committee meeting held in Jammu last month.
ANC spokesperson in a statement named BJP national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna, national general secretaries Dr Anil Jain, Murli Dhar Rao, MOS in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh in the FIR.
“By making these life threatening and inflammatory speeches and allegations public through social media and press has caused great concern and threat to the life and security of the participants of the ‘Gupkar Declaration’ with the intent to create communal hatred, communal disharmony between different sections of society in J&K and outside the country,” it said.
According to ANC, the act of the accused has the potential to seriously harm people of J&K by “causing an atmosphere of terror and intimidation as to seriously harm people of J&K especially from the Kashmir division working and imparting education in institutions, business establishments, trade and commerce etc at the hands of the activists of various outfits of the BJP and RSS throughout the country.”
