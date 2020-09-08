3 LeT OGWs arrested in north Kashmir’s Bandipora: Police

Bandipora: Bandipora police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three over ground workers of Lashkar-e-Toiba militant outfit and recovered incriminating material from their possession in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

A senior police officer said that the police station Hajin received information from reliable sources that some “miscreants at the behest of local active militants of LeT” had hoisted Pakistani flags in main market Hajin.

“They wanted to create fear psychosis and incite anti-national feelings among the locals of Hajin town,” he said.

He said that an FIR under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation initiated.

The police officer said that during investigation, three OGWs identified as Mujeeb Shamas, Tanveer Ahmad Mir and Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh-all residents of Mir Mohalla Hajin were arrested saying they had admitted their involvement in the crime.

The official further said that a hand grenade, cloth, sewing machine and other incriminating material used in preparing flags were also recovered from them while further investigation is going on. (KNO)

