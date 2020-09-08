1013 test positive as Covid toll climbs in Jammu

Srinagar: More than a thousand people tested positive for the novel coronavirus for the fifth consecutive day in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the total number to above 44k mark.
The death toll also crossed 800 as more than 17 people died in Jammu and Kashmir of Covid-19. The deceased include 10 from Kashmir division and seven from Jammu division.
On Monday, J&K recorded 1,013 positive cases. Of them, 413 were reported positive from Kashmir and 600 from Jammu division.
The new patients include 87 travellers, 31 in Kashmir and 56 in Jammu.
Jammu district continued to witness surge in cases as 442 cases were recorded in 24 hours. Among the other districts, Kishtwar reported 1 case, Reasi 15, Kathua 21, Udhampur 32, Samba 22, Rajouri 12, Poonch 41 and Doda 13.
In Kashmir, Srinagar reported 136 cases, Budgam 56, Ganderbal 28, Anantnag 40, Bandipora 31, Kupwara 38, Baramulla 31, Pulwama 49, Kulgam 3, and Shopian 10.
So far, 801 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 696 in Kashmir and 105 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 240 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (106), Budgam (66), Pulwama (59), Anantnag (52), Kupwara (54), Kulgam (39), Shopian (29), Bandipora (26) and Ganderbal (25).
In Jammu division, Jammu district with 67 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (seven), five in Poonch, ten in Kathua, four in Udhampur, four in Samba, and one each in Ramban and Kishtwar districts.
